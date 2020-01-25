The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jay Sekulow Spews Debunked Russian Propaganda From Senate Floor

With lawyers like these, who needs enemies? Jay Sekulow went full tin foil hat word salad in the well of the Senate floor this morning, in his introductory argument to his jury: 100 senators and presumably 130 million or so American people. First he claimed that just because all of our Intel Community and Robert Mueller determined Russia DID interfere in our elections, doesn't mean Ukraine DIDN'T. This is called, in legal terms, the "Why not both?" argument, and is usually accompanied by a cute GIF.

