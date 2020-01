Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 19:04 Hits: 3

President Trump's legal team opened its response to the Democrats' allegations with a rare Saturday session that said the accusers' facts were wrong and Trump must preserve his office.

(Image credit: Julio Cortez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/25/799535269/trump-impeachment-recap-white-house-team-vows-to-deflate-dems-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics