Schiff: Trump's Helsinki Treason Summit With Putin Was 'An Intelligence Coup' For Putin

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

I've been waiting for a long time for someone to reach back to that disastrous Helsinki press conference where the so-called president stood side-by-side with Vladimir Putin and denied his own intelligence services in favor of Putin's talking points and tie it to his corrupt behavior in Ukraine. Rep. Adam Schiff definitely packed it in a neat package and tied it up with an ugly bow. After playing the clip of Trump blaming both sides for Russia's election hacking, Schiff unpacked it. The transcript is below, but really, just watch it because you can't capture the passion and disgust without hearing him.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/schiff-ties-trumps-helsinki-treason-summit