Jay Sekulow Calls The Waaaaahmbulance For Trump

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 16:52 Hits: 2

Jay Sekulow, Donald Trump's personal attorney, got up to address the Senate in his first chance to rebut three days of brutal, devastating legal maneuvering by the House Managers against his client. And you know what he did? He asked the Senate and the American people to put BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA I'm sorry. Let me try again. He asked us to put ourselPWAAHAHAHAHEEEHAHAHAHAOHMYGODHAHA *cough* Okay. Maybe I can get through it this time. He asked us to put ourselves in TruMPFFFFEWHHAHAHAHAHAHOOOOOOOMMSHAHAHAHAHAHAHEEEEFFFPPPPPTPFFFHTHAHAHAHA I AM SO SORRY here just read the transcript...

