Laurence Tribe: GOP Is Afraid Of The Truth Or They'd Allow Witnesses

On MSNBC today, Laurence Tribe discussed the “surreal” aspects of the Trump impeachment trial. “Every day new stuff comes out. It all confirms what we pretty much know,” he said, meaning we know that Trump “shook down Ukraine” and was “trying to cheat in the election.” The only real mystery is what happens as a result. The other surreal aspect is that Trump is trying to block witnesses from testifying by threatening to claim executive privilege. “He's saying, you know, your second article of impeachment claims that I am obstructing Congress. Well, I dare you to try to get witnesses because I am going to obstruct Congress,” Tribe said. Tribe predicted that Trump’s lawyers will “deny, distract, delude, dissemble” in their trial presentations, rather than “putting on a real case.” There’s only one reason for avoiding a “real case," i.e. one with documents and witnesses, and that’s fear of the facts.

