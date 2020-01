Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 00:27 Hits: 3

What a time to be heckled by Trump supporters when you’re an Iranian American comedian! Ph.D. dropout and comic Maz Jobrani takes Heard on the Hill’s Kathryn Lyons “back to school” to talk Trump hecklers, his least favorite 2020 candidate and what it’s like to be in the fake West Wing in the latest Political Theater podcast.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/podcasts/comic-maz-jobrani-seriously-funny-politics