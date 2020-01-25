House managers focus on Trump’s ‘defiance’ in closing of impeachment presentation

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 01:27 Hits: 2

House impeachment managers on Friday concluded their third and final day of arguments to remove President Donald Trump from office by focusing on the House investigation and appealing to authority and emotion. Lead manager Adam B. Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, forcefully laid out the House’s case in his closing statement, arguing that Trump would “remain a threat to the Constitution” if he were allowed to remain in office.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/house-managers-trump-defiance-closing-impeachment-presentation