Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020

Americans breathed a collective sigh of relief when, the morning after Iran’s Jan. 8 ballistic missile attack on Al Asad air base in Iraq, Defense Department leaders said there were “no casualties.” That initial assessment hasn't held up, and neither have the department's varying statements on the matter since then.

