Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 02:24 Hits: 4

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who is at the center of Congress’ impeachment proceedings, said Friday he had given congressional Democrats a 2018 recording of President Trump discussing the dismissal of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479870-parnas-says-he-has-turned-over-tape-of-trump-calling-for-diplomats-firing