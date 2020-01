Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 23:27 Hits: 1

Art Lien, a courtroom artist who normally covers the Supreme Court, has been sketching the Senate proceedings. "I'm looking for color," he says — such as sleeping senators and fidget spinners.

(Image credit: Kisha Ravi/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/24/799340710/fidget-spinners-sleeping-senators-a-sketch-artists-view-of-the-senate-trial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics