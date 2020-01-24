Rep. Ayanna Pressley Clobbers Betsy DeVos For Comparing Slavery To Abortion

Articles

Oh, Betsy. You're not very bright, are you? To be honest, I've never met a forced-birther (I refuse to call them "pro-life,") who was all that intelligent. I say this from years of experience as a clinic defense volunteer/escort. That doesn't stop them from spewing forth their offensive comparisons, fallacious theories, and bad "science" all in the furtherance of controlling the bodies of women, and their sexual and reproductive lives. Enter Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. She spoke at the Colorado Christian Dinner, and compared today's Pro-Choice movement to the nineteenth century's pro-slavery movement. DeVos even claimed Abraham Lincoln would have agreed with her. According to CommonDreams.Org , During the Colorado Christian dinner in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening, DeVos invoked former President Abraham Lincoln and said "he too contended with the 'pro-choice' arguments of his day." "They suggested that a state's choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it," DeVos said. "Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choicers that there is a vast portion of the American people that do not look upon that matter as being this very little thing. They look upon it as a vast moral evil."

