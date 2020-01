Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 19:58 Hits: 5

File updated 1:55 p.m. House impeachment managers on Friday launched their third and final day of arguments to remove President Donald Trump from office by focusing on a delayed military aid package to Ukraine, which House members say Trump withheld in hopes of receiving political favors from Kyiv.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-latest-jan-24