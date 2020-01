Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

Democrats on Thursday sharpened their case for removing President Trump from office, kicking off the second day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial by zeroing in on the first of the House's two charges: abuse of power. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479589-democrats-sharpen-case-on-second-day-of-arguments