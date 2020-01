Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 16:08 Hits: 2

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver Democrats' official response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4, congressional leaders announced Friday.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479741-michigan-governor-to-give-democratic-response-to-trump-state-of-the-union