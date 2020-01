Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 13:24 Hits: 3

President Trump on Friday complained that his attorneys would not get to present his defense in the Senate impeachment trial until Saturday, calling that day “Death Valley in T.V.”“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/479707-trump-complains-his-attorneys-will-not-get-to-present-impeachment