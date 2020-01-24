Trump Reportedly Threatens Senators: 'Your Head Will Be On A Pike'

Articles

According to CBS News, Donald Trump has threatened Republican senators to vote for his acquittal or their "head will be on a pike." Shoot, that sounds like an abuse of power to me. In fact, that sounds exactly like someone who shouldn't have any power at all. And if these Senators are smart, they'll decide he shouldn't either. Here's the report: Wow. WATCH/LISTEN:"One Trump confidant tells CBS news that GOP Senators have been warned: "Vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike." via @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/PRfv5oLuSt — Justin Goodman (@JustinPGoodman) January 24, 2020 And some reaction from our side: Since Trump’s White House seems unaware, threatening a juror with physical violence is a felony offense. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 24, 2020

