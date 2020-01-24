The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Jeffries Invokes Derek Jeter In Impeachment Trial — For Unity's Sake

Humor can be a great equalizer. We know it can heal, and woooo-doggie, does this impeachment trial reflect some festering, potentially fatal national wounds. I'm not delusional enough to think one moment of levity injected by the savvy, brilliant Hakeem Jeffries can accomplish that healing, but it sure was a moment, and a welcome one, at that. REP. JEFFRIES: Mr. Chief Justice, to the distinguished members of the Senate, counsel to the president, all those who are assembled here today, earlier this morning I was on my way to the office and I ran into a fellow New Yorker who just happens to work here in Washington, DC. And he said to me, "Congressman, have you heard the latest outrage?" And I wasn't really sure what he was talking about, so to be honest I thought to myself, "Well, the president is now back in town. What has Donald Trump done now?" And so I said to him, "What outrage are you talking about?" And he paused for a moment and then he said to me, "Someone voted against Derek Jeter on his Hall of Fame ballot."

