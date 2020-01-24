CNN Anchor Wallops Marsha Blackburn: 'Look At Me, Mr. President!'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

Friday morning CNN's Gloria Borger did not sugarcoat her feelings about Senator Marsha Blackburn's behavior on Thursday. Blackburn attacked LTC Alexander Vindman: Vindman lawyer responds: “That a member of the Senate - at a moment when the Senate is undertaking its most solemn responsibility - would chose to take to Twitter to spread slander about a member of the military is a testament to cowardice.” 1/2 https://t.co/o8KDQd1H0w — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 24, 2020 Vindman lawyer adds: “While Senator Blackburn fires off defamatory tweets, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman will continue to do what he has always done : serve our country dutifully and with honor.” 2/2 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 24, 2020 The CNN panel was unanimous:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/cnn-anchor-wallops-marsha-blackburn