Friday News Dump: Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! And Other News

I have never so fervently thanked God it was Friday! What a week! And then there was Marsha Blackburn, whose preparation for political life included her work as a publicist for a local mall: But honestly, how could Col. Vindman’s history of selfless service and sacrifice ever compare to this? #MarshaBlackburnIsATraitor #MarshaBlackburnIsTrash pic.twitter.com/EVA7ZwVCKt — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) January 24, 2020 Democratic @SenBlumenthal says GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Twitter attack on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman “seems pretty striking and repugnant.” “…We should never confuse patriotism with the ability to criticize one person in the government.” https://t.co/18oSn0zs9O pic.twitter.com/bdONaABIpQ

