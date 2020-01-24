'Take Her Out!': On New Audio, Trump Orders Associates To 'Get Rid' Of Yovanovitch

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 January 2020

ABC News is reporting that it has a recording of Donald Trump ordering associates, including, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to "take her out." Who is the "her" they are discussing? The sitting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. And what exactly does "take her out" mean? Trump is famous for firing people on his show - it actually had the tagline "You're Fired!". So if he meant to fire her, he could have just SAID "fire her." No, he chose to say "take her out", which in mobster terms actually means kill. Put a hit out. Remove. Silence. Permenantly. Make them go away. WAS DONALD TRUMP PUTTING A HIT OUT ON A U.S. AMBASSADOR? Remember, Donald Trump famously said he could "shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any supporters." Was he taking this murder fantasy to Ukraine? Back to the recording. Sources told ABC News that the recording was made during a dinner at the Trump International Hotel in DC on April 30, 2018. In attendance - Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Just a reminder - Trump denies knowing either man, even though there are numerous photos of Parnas with Donald Trump and his family over the years. And this dinner was an "intimate" affair with few attendees at one table. But you know, he doesn't know him (eyeroll).

