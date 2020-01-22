Candidates and outside groups often coordinate, most recently in Michigan

Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James speaks at a Donald Trump rally in December 2019. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) This story is part of a series related to the 10-year anniversary of Citizens United v. FEC. OpenSecrets recently released a comprehensive report on the impacts of the controversial Supreme Court decision. Click here to read the full report.
John James, the likely Republican challenger to Sen. Gary Peters
(D-Mich.), paid a political consultant to help manage his campaign in May 2019. Just a few months later, the same consultant was running a “dark money” group attacking Peters’ record.
The close ties between James and the dark money group are another instance of coordination between political campaigns and outside groups that Supreme Court justices said wouldn’t be an issue. Coordination between these entities is technically not allowed, but the Federal Election Commission has not once penalized
a candidate or group for unlawful coordination since the Citizens United
decision 10 years ago this week.
Michigan political operative Tori Sachs, who managed James’ unsuccessful 2018 Senate campaign
, was identified as the executive director
of the anti-Peters nonprofit Better Future Michigan in late July. The group had just launched an ad campaign
telling viewers that Peters would “eliminate your private health plan.” Less than three months earlier, she was paid $5,000 by James’ campaign for “management consulting,” according to FEC records
.
Campaign staffers are supposed to wait 120 days
before joining an outside group that runs ads benefitting the candidate. And Better Future Michigan is certainly helping James. It’s spent about $244,000 attacking Peter on the airwaves, according to an analysis
by the nonpartisan Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
However, the FEC only considers that cooling-off period when the closely tied outside group spends on airtime mentioning the candidate during the window before an election or if the messaging includes magic words
such as “vote against” or “defeat.” Better Future Michigan circumvents these restrictions by instead attacking Peters
over the issue of healthcare, highlighting just how easily groups can avoid coordination rules.
“The coordination rules are only implicated if the content of the ad expressly advocates for or against the candidate or is run shortly before the election,” said Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, noting that the ad has to be aired within the 120-day period after the staffer leaves the campaign.
Democrats watching the crucial race believe the ad can only be interpreted as an appeal to voters to reject Peters in November. They’re also outraged by what they say are misleading claims made in the ad — Peters’ campaign asked television stations
to take it down last month.
But such issue ads are commonplace in the early months of an election year, especially by 501(c)(4) nonprofits that don’t disclose their donors. Some of these ads are boosting Peters, too. Liberal dark money groups Majority Forward
and VoteVets Action Fund
have spent a combined $2.1 million boosting Peters without expressly advocating for him, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. The ads used footage of Peters that was publicly uploaded to his campaign website, abusing a commonly exploited loophole
in coordination rules.
This isn’t the first time James has been accused of coordinating
with an outside group. In the 2018 Senate race, a pro-James super PAC that used the same consulting firm as James’ campaign reused footage from a James campaign video in its own ad. That led to an FEC complaint from James’ Republican primary opponent. The FEC’s attorneys recommended that the commission investigate further, but Republican commissioners voted to dismiss the complaint.
The FEC’s Republican commissioners routinely dismiss complaints against both Democratic and Republican candidates and groups, arguing that campaign finance regulation chills free speech. Even so, the commission currently does not have enough members to enforce existing campaign finance law. Only action from President Donald Trump
and the Senate can change that
.
The majority in Citizens United
argued that spending from outside groups cannot be corrupting because these groups are independent of the campaigns. That theory has not held up with the decade of evidence
revealing that many major outside groups are closely tied to the candidates. And coordination rules have not been updated over the last decade, either by the FEC or by Congress, to address new tactics by outside groups.
“Congress enacting strong coordination rules would help ensure that the assumptions of Citizens United became true,” Fischer said. “The court paved the way for super PACs with the assumption that these groups would only be making independent expenditures. The problem is that the FEC rules narrowly define coordination and the FEC has failed to enforce even those narrow rules.”
House Democrats in March 2019 attempted to crack down on coordination in their omnibus election bill
, HR 1, but it was not brought to the Senate floor. Bipartisan legislation
in the House, HR 679, would tighten coordination rules by defining coordination as politically activity that “is not conducted entirely independently of a candidate.” Among other changes to campaign finance law, the bill would restrict senior campaign staffers from moving to an outside group spending on the race unless the group could demonstrate it has a “robust firewall” to prevent information sharing.
Michael Beckel, research director at Issue One, the campaign finance reform organization that supports the bill, said strong anti-coordination rules prevent campaigns from outsourcing their strategy to outside groups.
“If spending is coordinated between a candidate and a big-money outside group, that is tantamount to a candidate accepting illegal campaign contributions because super PACs and dark money groups can accept unlimited amounts of money from individuals, labor unions, and corporations,” he said.
Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.
For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]
Support Accountability Journalism
At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you.Support OpenSecrets➜
Karl joined the Center for Responsive Politics in October 2018. As CRP’s money-in-politics reporter, he writes and edits stories for the news section and helps manage a team of diligent writers. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Karl graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz in 2016 with a B.A. in journalism. He previously worked at The Globe, a regional newspaper based in Worthington, Minnesota. His email is [email protected]