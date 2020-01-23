Dissenter Weekly: Sham Charge Against Glenn Greenwald—Plus, US Prosecutors Argue First Amendment Doesn’t Apply To Assange

Articles

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly Update,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights the sham criminal case against journalist and Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald in Brazil.

Greenwald was charged with a cyber crime by the right-wing government of Jair Bolsonaro. It was retaliation for the investigative journalism he spearheaded in 2019 that exposed rampant corruption among Bolsonaro officials, and the criminal complaint bears multiple similarities to the case brought against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as Mathew Ingram pointed out for the Columbia Journalism Review.

Later in the program, Gosztola talks about a story involving the lack of whistleblower protections for FBI employees.

He provides an update on Assange’s extradition case. Apparently, according to an affidavit that WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson saw, United States prosecutors do not believe the First Amendment covers a foreign journalist like Assange. The planned extradition hearing was also split into two parts.

This week’s stories:

Anti-LGBT Bolsonaro Government Targets Glenn Greenwald With Criminal Charge For Exposing Their Corruption

Brazil’s attack on Greenwald mirrors the US case against Assange

FBI whistleblowers still seek appeal rights after 2016 law falls short

Whistleblowers say Florida investment firm has inflated value, earnings of its main fund

OPCW investigator testifies at UN that no chemical attack took place in Douma, Syria

Extradition hearing for Assange split into two parts

***

As of this recording, Chelsea Manning has been in jail for 316 days and owes $207,000 dollars in fines.

Julian Assange has been in jail for 280 days since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.

