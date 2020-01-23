Meanwhile, In Giuliani-World, The Ukraine Scheme Continues

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 21:13 Hits: 2

As impeachment managers churn on through the second day of opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial, one thing hasn’t stopped: the conduct that got Trump impeached in the first place

Yes, that’s right.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted Thursday morning that he intends to release “the evidence” at an unspecified date and time, presumably in the near future.

Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

Giuliani purportedly prepared a report after traveling to Kyiv in December and meeting with an array of discredited figures, each with obvious interests in making explosive allegations about Joe Biden and supposed Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

It’s not clear to what new allegations Giuliani may be referring. TPM reported last month on what the former NYC mayor’s Ukrainian interlocutors claimed to have told him.

Giuliani’s attempts to dig up dirt on the Bidens have featured at the center of the case for removing President Trump from office. After his most recent trip to Kyiv in December, Giuliani reportedly fielded a phone call from President Trump while on the tarmac upon arrival from the Ukrainian capital.

One America News, the network that hosted Giuliani’s 2019 visit to the Ukrainian capital, and which subsequently made a bizarre documentary about it, announced on the first day of the impeachment trial, Tuesday, that it will release a new “investigative series” on Biden’s past in Ukraine.

“Ukrainian political leaders interviewed in the program insist the Biden-Burisma gambit was a get-rich-quick scheme that the Ukrainian people find transparently corrupt,” the announcement reads.

OAN describes the show as starting with Ukraine’s 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution or, more precisely, with the killings of more than 100 protestors at the revolution’s end.

Per the description, the revolution resulted in Biden becoming “the American viceroy of Ukraine.”

“As a result, his son Hunter became fabulously wealthy from the nation’s corrupt gas company, Burisma Holdings,” the statement reads.

There’s no evidence to support the proposition that Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma at all affected Joe Biden’s activities as vice president. House impeachment managers took aim at the theory on Thursday, attempting to preemptively dismantle it before President Trump’s defense team could posit it as an alternative narrative.

What nobody could account for, apparently, was the notion that the campaign to extract dirt from Ukraine would continue unabated.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XDekXS6qflM/meanwhile-in-giuliani-world-the-ukraine-scheme-continues