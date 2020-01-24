Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud

Articles

I’m late to this. But yes, at Davos yesterday President Trumped bragged that he can’t be convicted because his team is withholding all the incriminating evidence.

Good Lord, I'm late to this one. But yeah, the President actually said he can't be convicted because his team is withholding all the incriminating documents. pic.twitter.com/SpGuF2MEzR — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 24, 2020

