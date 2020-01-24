Impeachment managers attempt to preempt Trump’s defense

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 02:29 Hits: 1

Regardless of whether Democratic impeachment managers get to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, they are already making their case by using the president’s own words — and even those of a prominent Republican senator — in dramatic fashion in the Senate chamber. The managers focused much of their arguments Thursday on the abuse of power charge the House used to condemn Trump, citing history and attempting to poke preemptive holes in the defense team’s upcoming arguments.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-managers-attempt-preempt-trumps-defense