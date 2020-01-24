The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Trump Supporters All In for Yang

At one point there were dozens of people running to be the Democratic party's next presidential candidate. Now there are only about a dozen, and only one of them isn't a politician: Andrew Yang. The entrepreneur isn't polling well but he's still in the race thanks to a unique style and really devoted followers. VOA's Suli Yi caught up with two former Trump voters who are now part of the Yang Gang. VOA's Peggy Chang narrates her report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/former-trump-supporters-all-yang-4166246

