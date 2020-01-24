Former Trump Supporters All In for Yang

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 03:08 Hits: 1

At one point there were dozens of people running to be the Democratic party's next presidential candidate. Now there are only about a dozen, and only one of them isn't a politician: Andrew Yang. The entrepreneur isn't polling well but he's still in the race thanks to a unique style and really devoted followers. VOA's Suli Yi caught up with two former Trump voters who are now part of the Yang Gang. VOA's Peggy Chang narrates her report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/former-trump-supporters-all-yang-4166246