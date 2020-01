Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday requested the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provide lawmakers with information about the separation of migrant children from their parents.The Democrats’ request follows a recent court...

