Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 00:41 Hits: 1

Senate Republican leaders feel confident they will have the votes to block the Democrats’ attempt to subpoena additional witnesses and documents in President Trump’s impeachment trial, which could allow the proceeding to wrap up by the end of next...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479675-senate-republicans-confident-theyll-win-fight-on-witnesses