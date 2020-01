Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:51 Hits: 0

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced his run for Congress Thursday in a Twitter post that led with gratitude for President Donald Trump, and hours later the president returned the favor … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article236826908.html#storylink=rss