Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 21:22 Hits: 0

Senators have wildly different assessments of how successfully House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D.-Calif., is making the case for more evidence and testimony in the Trump impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/23/799004253/wildly-varying-reactions-to-democratic-argument-tells-a-tale-of-two-schiffs?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics