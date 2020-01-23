Adam Schiff: Trump Played Right Into Putin's Hands And 'They Don't Wish Us Well'

Articles

Donald Trump serves no one except himself -- and Putin. We all know Putin is his boss, his master, his puppetmaster. And his behavior regarding Ukraine solidifies it. Not only did he withhold $391 million in aid that would have helped Ukraine defend itself against Russia, but Trump continues to push the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine actually meddled in our election - not Russia. He also, in not so many words, suggested that Trump is Putin's b*tch. It's one thing if someone off the street says it, but when it's coming from the President of the United States, you can see what a danger it is if it is patently false and it is promulgated by the Russians. And again, the reporter says -- and we heard from the President himself he wanted the Crowdstrike portion of this whole conspiracy investigated, and I'm hearing you saying there's no evidence to support this, and Wray says, as I said, we have no -- we at the FBI have no information that would indicate that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election, none, and so you can imagine the view from the Kremlin of all of this. You can imagine Putin in the Kremlin with his aides when one of his aides comes into the office and says "Vladimir, you're never going to believe this. The President of the United States is pushing our Crowdstrike theory." I mean, you can all just imagine the incredulity of Vladimir Putin. "You're kidding, right? You mean he really believes this? His own people don't believe this. Nobody believes this."

