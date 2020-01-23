Twitter Blasts Sen. Marsha Blackburn After She Questions Vindman's Patriotism

Articles

So much for that whole "do impartial justice" vow. Senator Marsha Blackburn is not paying attention and not only is she not paying attention, but she is also tweeting from the Senate floor during the presentation by House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff. In her tweet, she insinuates that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is no patriot. "Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot," she wrote. "How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy?" Uhhh, Marsha? That would be Dear Leader, not the patriot who stood up to him. Twitter erupted with derision. Here are a few reactions: Remember this? pic.twitter.com/1jHWLX0BW0 — Doremus Jessup (@DoremusJ) January 23, 2020 Are you freaking serious?Vindman received a Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained from an IED attack in the Iraq War in 2004.As far as badmouthing and ridiculing our great nation in front of Russia, aim your criticism not at Vindman, but at Trump, who has done just that. https://t.co/LzrNHiEuA8

