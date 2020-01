Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

Someone facing federal charges usually keeps a low profile. Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, takes a different approach with a series of headline-grabbing cable news appearances.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/23/798809280/lev-parnas-strategy-mirrors-that-of-trump-lawyer-michael-cohen?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics