Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

House Democrats will continue arguments for why President Trump should be removed from office. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff began the arguments on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/23/798809245/opening-statements-recap-senate-impeach-trial-of-president-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics