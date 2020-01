Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

New polling from NPR shows that Americans find misleading information the biggest threat to election safety. How can voters be prepared to detect misinformation ahead of the election?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/23/798809217/how-to-spot-2020-election-disinformation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics