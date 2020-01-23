Schiff Opens Impeachment Trial With Chorus From Alexander Hamilton

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

In case you missed the live stream we had on the site yesterday, I wanted to highlight the first few minutes of Rep. Adam Schiff's opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday because it was an eloquent and passionate argument for why impeachment is necessary, and why it's doubly necessary to impeach Donald Trump. He opened up with a description of Trump written by Alexander Hamilton: “When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanour—known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’” And from there, he was off and running. This is only four minutes. Schiff and his team presented arguments in narrative form for eight hours Wednesday, and will be doing the same thing again today. Here's the rest of the transcript of this clip:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/schiff-sticks-opening