Claire McCaskill Reminds Ted Cruz He Can't Demand Anything In Impeachment Trial

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

During a long Day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, there was some breaking alleged news during the dinner break. Robert Costa joined the MSNBC panel doing color commentary to announce that Senator Ted Cruz has declared that "testimony from Hunter Biden is, quote, now critical and directly relevant." This, after Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said there would be no "trade" for witnesses: no John Bolton for Hunter Biden, to be specific. Ari Melber was hosting the panel, and he turned to former Senator Claire McCaskill for her reaction to what he called Ted Cruz's "demand." Suffice it to say, she was skeptical. McCASKILL: Well Ted Cruz has demanded a lot of things during his time in the Senate. And typically he's not been particularly effective at getting them done. Famously calling Mitch McConnell a liar on the floor of the Senate, reading Green Eggs and Ham, and shutting down the government. Trying to boast that he's better than all of the — he's always trying to be NOT one of the guys. He wants to be the outsider. So for him now to be this, "I'm demanding," he can't demand. He can't demand anything. And, frankly, if Ted Cruz wants Hunter Biden as a witness, then he needs to get his buddy Lindsey Graham, who was melting down today, to call him in the Judiciary Committee as a witness. They control the Senate. To act like somehow they can't get Hunter Biden in front of the Senate is just BS, frankly. Lawrence O'Donnell agreed.

