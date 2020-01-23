CNN Anchors Incredulous That Trump Bragged About Having The Documents

Articles

New Day anchors John Berman and Alysin Camerota were incredulous that Trump bragged about having the documents the House Democrats want. "Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he believes Democrats are making gains in their push to get Senate Republicans to support hearing from witnesses and get documents that they don't have -- documents that apparently the president of the United States is now bragging that he does have, and isn't giving over. Back with us, John Avalon and Joe Lockhart. What am I talking about? "I know what you're talking about." "The president saying the quiet part out loud again. There's a show called 'His Dark Materials,' right? That's what this is," Berman said. TRUMP: We're doing very well. I got to watch enough. I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material. "Exactly! That's the point. You have the material and they don't. Do you really believe, though, Chuck Schumer's claim last night that they're making gains for the Republicans?" Berman asked Joe Lockhart. "I think they're making progress. Are they making enough progress? And we just won't know that. I don't think that a serious person -- and there are a few serious people in the United States Senate on the Republican side. Not many, but there are some," Joe Lockhart said.

