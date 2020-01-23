Schumer Scorches Fox, GOP, At Press Conference On Impeachment

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 16:19 Hits: 1

[Full press conference starts at the 8 minute mark] Senate Democrats hold a press conference. Chuck Schumer is not here to play. Chuck Schumer goes in on Fox News, which he describes as an outlet that where "at best things are left out, and at worst terribly distorted." pic.twitter.com/GplbkGBS5S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2020 "The same Republicans saying they 'heard nothing new' just voted 9 times on Tuesday to hear nothing new," Schumer said."The documents are sitting there all compiled, all ready to go," he said. "Vote with Democrats to call relevant witnesses & documents" https://t.co/8qWDyjH8IT pic.twitter.com/J948V5OY4M — POLITICO (@politico) January 23, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-democratic-press-conference