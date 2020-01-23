The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Schumer Scorches Fox, GOP, At Press Conference On Impeachment

Category: Politics Hits: 1

[Full press conference starts at the 8 minute mark] Senate Democrats hold a press conference. Chuck Schumer is not here to play. Chuck Schumer goes in on Fox News, which he describes as an outlet that where "at best things are left out, and at worst terribly distorted." pic.twitter.com/GplbkGBS5S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2020 "The same Republicans saying they 'heard nothing new' just voted 9 times on Tuesday to hear nothing new," Schumer said."The documents are sitting there all compiled, all ready to go," he said. "Vote with Democrats to call relevant witnesses & documents" https://t.co/8qWDyjH8IT pic.twitter.com/J948V5OY4M — POLITICO (@politico) January 23, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-democratic-press-conference

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version