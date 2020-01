Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

On the latest episode of “The Josh Marshall Podcast,” we take stock of the beginning of the impeachment trial and dig into a stunning report about the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone. Take a listen here.

