The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Wants to Deliver State of Union Even if Trial Underway

Category: Politics Hits: 1

President Donald Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday that delivering the annual address on Feb. 4 is "very important to what I am doing" in setting his administration's agenda.
There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial. The trial, which began Tuesday, may not conclude by the speech date.
The date for the speech was set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Trump accepted the invitation. Last year, it was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.

 

 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/trump-wants-deliver-state-union-even-if-trial-underway

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version