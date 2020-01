Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) unexpected decision to forgo a Senate bid has GOP colleagues speculating she has ambitions beyond her No. 3 post among House Republicans.While many GOP lawmakers were surprised that Cheney opted against running to replace...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/479265-cheneys-decision-not-to-run-for-senate-sparks-speaker-chatter