Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 14:58 Hits: 1

Unredacted materials indicate House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) may have mischaracterized a text message from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas referencing “Mr. Z” as referencing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479333-schiff-misidentified-zelensky-in-some-parnas-materials-report