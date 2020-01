Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 13:42 Hits: 1

On Thursday, House Democrats are outlining how the law applies to what they see as the president's "corrupt scheme" with Ukraine to tilt the 2020 election in his favor.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/23/797320781/impeachment-trial-day-3-democrats-continue-their-case-for-removing-trump-from-of?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics