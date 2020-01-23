George Conway's Lincoln Project Ad Targets Susan Collins

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 16:40 Hits: 2

George Conway and his new group called The Lincoln Project created a second negative political ad targeting the vulnerable Senator from Maine, Susan Collins. In the ad, they highlight the supposed "independent" credentials negated by her actions. They demand that Collins do her job during the Senate impeachment trial. While Mainers and the American people demand evidence witnesses and answers to Trump’s corrupt Ukranian scheme, you keep covering for Trump,” the ad states while flashing photos of Sen. Collins and President Trump. “Oh sure,” the narrator of the ad said, laughing, “you certainly talk a good game, you’re ‘concerned,’ ‘troubled,’ ‘worried.” “One thing you’re not? Independent.” “Madam Senator this time a finger wag will not cut it, you’re a senator, act like it. You work for Maine, not Mitch McConnell, because Maine demands independence from our leaders.” Early this morning CNN ran a partial clip of the ad. Although the group hasn't spent money as of yet airing the ad in Maine, it's a great start as it percolates on the internet and cable news programs. This is no ploy but an actual attempt to hold Trump sycophants accountable. And Susan Collins' seat is very much in play.

