WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial Day 3

Washington Post on Youtube: Opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial began on Jan. 22 in the Senate. House managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), will present three days of opening arguments. Then, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions in writing. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will read the questions out loud, and the appropriate side — defense or prosecution — can answer them.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/watch-live-senate-impeachment-trial-day-3

