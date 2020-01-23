The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lindsey Graham Stages Tantrum At Impeachment Presser: 'I’m Exposing Your Hatred!

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “If I was the president, I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. “I wouldn’t give them the time of day! They’re on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump.” “To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I’m covering up nothing!” he continued. “I’m exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/lindsey-graham-stages-tantrum-impeachment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version