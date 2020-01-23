The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schiff, Nadler impeachment tension spills out during trial

The first question at Wednesday’s news conference with House impeachment managers was directed at Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat whose Senate presentation helped prompt a rebuke from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and a flood of criticism from Republican senators. Nadler appeared to take a half step toward the podium as Rep. Adam B. Schiff cut off the CNN reporter. “I’m going to respond to the questions,” the California Democrat and lead impeachment manager said, then turned to call on another reporter for a question on a different topic. Nadler was silent.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/schiff-nadler-impeachment-tension-spill-onto-senate-floor

