Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 01:12 Hits: 0

Sen. Susan Collins is walking a fine line in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial: The moderate Maine Republican has to demonstrate some independence from the president, but she can’t run too far away from him and alienate GOP voters.One of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479489-collins-walks-impeachment-tightrope