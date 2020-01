Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 04:06 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) says he expects the Senate to debate and vote on whether to subpoena additional witnesses and documents on Wednesday of next week if the impeachment trial plays out as anticipated.Thune spoke to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479500-no-2-gop-leader-eyes-possible-votes-on-witnesses-wednesday-of-next-week